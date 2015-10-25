Redskins QB Kirk Cousins knows 'You like that!'

After a tumultuous week in Washington, Kirk Cousins is rather fired up after the largest comeback in team history Sunday.
"You like that! You like that!" Cousins yelled as he walked to the locker room after leading the Redskins on the 24-point comeback against Tampa Bay.
He was indeed directing the message at the media, although it appeared to be in fun. Cousins told Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post that the comments were directed at Tarik El-Bashir of Comcast Sports Mid-Atlantic. Steinberg wrote Cousins was "joking" and happy. That's how Kirk Cousins looks when he's happy.
"I mean, I just get really fired up after we win, that's all it is, just fired up," Cousins said.
Bashir took in the spirit it was intended.
"I was cracking up," he wrote. "I took it as, 'Are you not entertained?'"
Oh, we are.