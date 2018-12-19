 Skip to main content
Redskins put Montae Nicholson on NFI list after arrest

Published: Dec 19, 2018

The Redskins announced that they placed safety Montae Nicholson on the reserve/NFI list.

This comes after he was arrested on assault and battery and drunk in public charges after a Tuesday morning incident in Ashburn, Virginia.

According to an incident report from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Nicholson and a female suspect allegedly physically assaulted a male and female following an altercation that "occurred after the suspects pulled up in a vehicle and honked the horn at [the victims]."

Nicholson and the female suspect were later arrested and held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Nicholson was released on $2,500 bond later Tuesday morning, according to police.

"We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson. We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details," the Redskins said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, coach Jay Gruden told reporters that Nicholson would not play this week.

The Redskins selected Nicholson in the fourth round of the 2017 draft and he has started seven games this season for Washington.

