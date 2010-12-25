Redskins put DL Golston on IR, activate S Rashad, DL Joseph

The Washington Redskins have promoted safety Sha'reff Rashad and defensive lineman Joe Joseph to their active roster.
The team also placed defensive lineman Kedric Golston on injured reserve and released defensive lineman Jeremy Clark.
Golston, a five-year NFL veteran, started 13 games and made 35 tackles for Washington this season. Clark signed with the Redskins on Dec. 16 but saw no action with the team. He played in two games this season with Dallas, which signed him Nov. 10 and released him Dec. 12.
Rashad, undrafted last year out of Central Florida, signed Nov. 8 with the Redskins' practice squad. Joseph signed Dec, 15 with Washington's practice squad.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.