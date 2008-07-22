Redskins put defensive ends Daniels, Buzbee on IR

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) -The Washington Redskins placed defensive ends Phillip Daniels and Alex Buzbee on injured reserve on Tuesday, and signed defensive lineman J.T. Mapu.
Daniels and Buzbee both suffered season-ending injuries Sunday on the first day of Redskins training camp. Daniels, who started 15 games last season, tore the ACL in his left knee during the first practice of training camp. Buzbee ruptured his Achilles' tendon in Sunday's afternoon practice.
The Redskins had originally signed Mapu as an undrafted free agent in May and released him on June 24.