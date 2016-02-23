Redskins' president on RGIII: 'We wish him well'

If there were any questions (there weren't) about whether the team would change gears and keep RGIII, president Bruce Allen shut them down Tuesday during an interview with XEPRS-AM in San Diego.
"Well, no. I see Robert getting an opportunity with another team," Allen said when asked if RGIII would be back. "We've heard from some teams that are interested. I think he's going to have a choice of a couple teams that will let him excel in the future."
The Redskins sat Griffin the entire season as their No. 3 quarterback to ensure he didn't get injured and they could clear his more than $16 million contract from the books this offseason. Griffin's demeanor during the year left a positive impression on Allen and possibly on whichever team the quarterback lands in 2016.
"From the very beginning Robert has handled himself as a professional," Allen said. "From when we first drafted him all the way through he's been a good teammate and a good guy. I know some people on the outside always like to be critical, but his teammates like him, his coaches like him, he does have some special talents and we wish him well."
In the meantime, Washington is trying to hammer out a deal with starter Kirk Cousins before being forced to franchise tag the quarterback. The deadline for the tag is next Tuesday.
"Kirk said he wants to be a Redskin and we want him to be a Redskin, so these things usually work themselves out about this time or in the next few weeks, so we're pretty confident with that," Allen said.