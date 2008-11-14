Redskins' Portis misses another practice, questionable vs. Cowboys

Published: Nov 14, 2008 at 09:34 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis did not practice again Friday and will be used only "in a limited fashion" if he is able to play Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 11 injury report

Redskins running back Clinton Portis isn't the only player battling an injury in Week 11. Get all the latest injury reports from around the league at NFL.com's news blog. **More ...**

The NFL's second-leading rusher was able to watch practice -- unlike Wednesday and Thursday, when his sprained left knee kept him away from the field -- and was "getting some mental reps in case he has a chance to go," according to coach Jim Zorn.

Portis sprained the knee in the 23-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers before last week's bye. He is questionable on the injury report.

"I would use him, if he could go, in a limited fashion," Zorn said.

Portis' backup, Ladell Betts, is probable after missing three games with a sprained knee. Betts was limited in practice Friday.

"We're just trying to get his knee ready," Zorn said. "It was sore a little bit today because of the work he put in yesterday."

If neither Portis nor Betts can play, midseason signing and former league MVP Shaun Alexander would make his first Redskins start.

Cornerback Shawn Springs (calf) and Marcus Washington (shoulder) both practiced for the first time this week. Washington is probable and Springs is questionable, although Zorn said he was "more encouraged" about Springs' chances of playing than about Washington's chances.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh announces QB Tim Boyle will start again in Week 13 vs. Falcons

The Jets are sticking with their new starting quarterback. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Saturday morning that Tim Boyle would remain the starter for New York's next game against the Falcons in Week 13. "Yes, we're giving Timmy another shot to roll next week," Saleh said, via team transcripts.
news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 12: QBs running toward stardom

Which quarterbacks have top-tier rushing upside? Is there a new must-add tight end? Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 12.
news

Dolphins dominate against struggling Jets on Black Friday, but still have plenty to prove

The Dolphins dominated against the Jets in the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday. However, does this win mean Miami has a complete team that could cruise through the playoffs? Judy Battista examines the Dolphins on both sides of the ball after their blowout win. 
news

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland recounts 99-yard pick-six in win over Jets: 'I could smell it'

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was the star of the first-ever game on Black Friday with a 99-yard pick-six. "I could smell it, and then once I made that cut, I knew I was there, and then I had to make it happen," Holland said. 