Redskins' Portis lets signs talk for him on female reporter issue

ASHBURN, Va. -- Thursday was Clinton Portis' day to explain his inflammatory comments about female reporters. Instead, he decided to have some fun with it.
When asked about his remarks at his weekly media availability, the Washington Redskins running back stood at his locker and held up messages written on a spiral notebook.
Do you wish you'd never said it? Portis held up the notebook: "NO COMMENT." Defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth, the co-star in the routine, put a piece of black athletic tape on Portis' mouth.
What about the game coming up Sunday? Portis flipped the notebook to another page: "THANKS FOR COMING." Haynesworth put a second piece of tape on Portis' mouth.
Did you make those signs? Portis responded by turning to two more pages: "GOD BLESS YOU" and then "HAVE A GOOD DAY." Two more pieces of tape from Haynesworth.
That was it.
Portis and Haynesworth, who never talks to media during the week, then left the locker room.
It was on a radio show Tuesday that Portis tried to explain the dynamics of having female reporters in NFL locker rooms.
"I think you put women reporters in the locker room in position to see guys walking around naked, and you sit in the locker room with 53 guys, and all of the sudden you see a nice woman in the locker room. I think men are going to tend to turn and look and want to say something to that woman," he said.
Portis continued: "You know, somebody got to spark her interest, or she's going to want somebody. I don't know what kind of woman won't, if you get to go and look at 53 men's (bodies). I know you're doing a job, but at the same time, the same way I'm going to cut my eye if I see somebody worth talking to, I'm sure they do the same thing."
The NFL called the comments offensive, and the Redskins later released a statement that included an apology by Portis. Coach Mike Shanahan also addressed the issue with the flamboyant running back.
The issue of female reporters has come to the forefront in recent days with the NFL's investigation of the New York Jets' treatment of TV Azteca reporter Ines Sainz at a practice over the weekend.
Portis' teammates weren't surprised by his antics Thursday.
"Clinton's going to be Clinton, regardless," fullback Mike Sellers said.
