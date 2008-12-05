Redskins' Portis expected to face Ravens despite multiple injuries

Published: Dec 05, 2008 at 06:33 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis took part in some of Friday's practice despite his multiple injuries and is expected to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 14 injury reports

Redskins running back Clinton Portis is not the only player banged up heading into Week 14. Get all the latest injury reports at NFL.com's news blog. More ...

Portis jammed his neck in last week's loss to the New York Giants, adding to the sprained knee and pulled rib cage muscle that have kept him sore. Despite rarely practicing in recent weeks, Portis has yet to miss a game this season and is second in the NFL with 1,228 yards rushing.

Portis did not take part in the full practice, but he was able to do more than he did on Wednesday or Thursday.

"I saw Clinton out there running," coach Jim Zorn said, "so I expect him to play."

Zorn said linebacker London Fletcher (sprained foot) and cornerback Shawn Springs (calf) did not practice, but he is optimistic both will play. As is becoming his custom, the coach hedged his bets by saying Portis and several of the other injured players will be game-time decisions.

New to the injury list was safety LaRon Landry, who was kicked in the calf during Thursday's practice.

"He's going to be OK," Zorn said.

