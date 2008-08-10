Redskins players impressed with Zorn's play-calling

"It's football," Portis said. "How hard can football be? Once you get the terminology down, you're still doing the same thing. You can only run a 'gut,' 'stretch,' 'dive,' 'draw' -- there's five runs you can basically run that everybody in the NFL runs. Your passing routes, you've got 'slant,' 'cross,' 'out,' 'up,' 'go,' so it's the same. We've just got to get the terminology down and make it work in the system."