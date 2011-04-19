Redskins players finish two-day camp; McNabb doesn't attend

A group of Washington Redskins met Wednesday for the second and final day of a player-only minicamp in Northern Virginia.
Thirty players went through agility and position drills before running through a script of passing plays so quarterbacks, receivers and defenders could get reacquainted with timing and coverage assignments. On Tuesday, 25 players went through calisthenics, did some basic practice routines and ran a 7-on-7 drill.
Twenty-two players attended both workouts, which were designed to keep the team in shape and promote camarederie as the NFL lockout reached its 40th day.
"It's good just to get with the guys, get that team atmosphere and get that swagger back with the guys," nose tackle Ma'ake Kemoeatu told The Washington Post on Wednesday. "Whether there is a season or isn't a season, guys are just happy to be out here breaking a sweat."
Rex Grossman, who ended last season as Washington's starting quarterback, attended both workouts despite not being under contract for the 2011 season.
"I'm just trying to get ready for the season," Grossman said. "There are a lot of uncertainties throughout the season from A to Z. I'm trying to get ready, and it was nice to throw to some familiar receivers.
Grossman downplayed the uncertainty of his own situation.
"I've got a few things in my mind that I hope happen, but I'll be ready in whatever scenario comes out," he said.
Donovan McNabb, whom the Redskins benched in favor of Grossman near the end of the season, isn't expected to return to the team and didn't participate in either workout. Last season's other major distraction, defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth, wasn't there, either.
The practices are taking place without coaches, trainers or any other team personnel, who are all forbidden to have contact with the players during the NFL lockout. Given the risk of injury, the workouts weren't strenuous, but players said it was helpful as a refresher course for the playbook.
"We were trying to get a little work in," wide receiver Anthony Armstrong said Tuesday. "Just trying to knock the rust off, mentally."
NFL Players Association spokesman George Atallah said he was aware of about 10 teams whose players were getting together on their own for practices during the lockout.
Fletcher told The Post that some players will remain in the area this week for more workouts. The 13-year veteran said more team gatherings will be planned if the lockout lingers.
"You can see the commitment these guys have to our team," Fletcher said. "We want to play football. With the owners locking us out, we're just trying to make the best of the situation, and hopefully they'll get this thing settled pretty soon so we can get back to what we love to do."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.