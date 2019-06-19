Redskins planning to start Ereck Flowers at left guard

"I think it gives us size, it gives us power, I think those are really good traits for the running attack and pass protection," Callahan continued. "He's long, he's square, obviously he can play in the short area so those are things we kind of identified during free agency that we liked and we are trying to fit him into that mode. So it's been a work in progress, we got a long ways to go yet, but he's made a nice transition."