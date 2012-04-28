Redskins pick South Dakota OT Compton In 6th round

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 12:15 PM

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - Washington has taken South Dakota offensive tackle Tom Compton in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Compton started two seasons at right tackle and two at left tackle at South Dakota

The Redskins needed depth on the offensive line. Left tackle Trent Williams, who missed four games last season for failed drug tests, is one failed test away from a yearlong suspension. Right tackle Jammal Brown has struggled with an ailing hip the past three seasons.

Compton was penalized just three times in the two years he started at South Dakota and gave up just one and a half sacks. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound Compton was a consensus All-American last season and has squatted 700 pounds.

