Redskins part ways with president Bruce Allen

Published: Dec 29, 2019 at 11:12 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After a decade in D.C., Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen is out.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the team informed Allen he has been relieved of his duties, per a source informed of the situation.

Despite reports that indicated Allen could be reassigned within the organization, the Redskins are completely severing ties with their former president.

Owner Dan Snyder later released a statement confirming Allen's ouster.

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization," Snyder said. "Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

Since Allen took over, the Redskins have suffered losing season after losing season and watched it's once-loyal fanbase rot away. With Allen at the helm since 2010, the Redskins have a 62-97-1 record. Washington ranks last in the NFC East in win percentage at .391, last-place finishes with five, and tied for fewest playoff appearances with two.

The son of Hall of Fame coach George Allen, Bruce Allen hasn't been successful in leading organizations for the last 15 years. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager from 2004-2008, then with the Redskins starting in 2010, no team has won a playoff game under Allen. With the Redskins, Allen helped draft seven Pro Bowlers since 2012 as GM/Executive VP/President. Zero Allen draft picks have been selected as a first-team All-Pro in Washington.

Over the past decade, Allen has been Snyder's right-hand man. The team president has been the public face of the franchise, taking the arrows for the owner on many occasions.

Monday's decision to wipe out Allen from the organization entirely represents a massive organizational change.

Along with that change is the expectation that Washington will hire Ron Rivera as its next coach, barring a change in momentum. Rapoport reported the ex-Carolina Panthers coach is in Washington for an interview Monday, which is expected to be more of a coronation than a grilling meeting.

Moving on from Allen and installing a respected, well-liked coach like Rivera represents a fresh new era in Washington D.C.

