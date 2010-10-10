Redskins outlast Packers to win in overtime

Published: Oct 10, 2010 at 09:44 AM

LANDOVER, Md. -- Graham Gano kicked a 33-yard field goal 6:54 into overtime Sunday, giving the Washington Redskins a 16-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The winning score was set up by LaRon Landry's diving interception of an Aaron Rodgers pass at the Packers' 39-yard line. The Redskins moved the ball with the help of two penalties to set up Gano's kick.

Washington overcame a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit, tying the game on Gano's 44-yard field goal with 1:07 to play. Green Bay's Mason Crosby hit the left upright from 53 yards with 1 second left in regulation.

Both teams are 3-2.

