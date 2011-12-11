Redskins OT Brown questionable to play vs. Patriots

Washington Redskins starting right tackle Jammal Brown had to be helped off the field after injuring himself during pregame warm-ups Sunday. Brown suffered a groin injury, according to the team, and is questionable to play against the New England Patriots.
The Boston Globe reported Brown limped off the field with the help of the Redskins training staff less than an hour before the start of the game. The Boston Herald later reported Brown was seen walking into the Redskins' locker room.
Brown missed the Redskins' Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a strained left groin. He previously had been listed as probable with a hip injury on the Redskins' Friday injury report.