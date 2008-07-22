Redskins officially put Daniels, Buzbee on injured reserve

ASHBURN, VA - The Washington Redskins have placed defensive ends Phillip Daniels and Alex Buzbee on injured reserve. In addition, the team re-signed defensive end J.T. Mapu.
Daniels, who started 15 games for the Redskins in 2007, was injured in Sunday morning's training camp practice. His career sack total of 59.0 ranks 17th among active players.
Buzbee spent the last two weeks of the regular season and one playoff contest on Washington's 53-man roster and 14 weeks on its practice squad in 2007. He was inactive for two regular season contests and one playoff game.
Mapu, a rookie out of the University of Tennessee, originally joined the Redskins as a college free agent in May after going undrafted. He was released on June 24.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Mapu played four years for the Volunteers, where he tallied 65 tackles and three sacks.