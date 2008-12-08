Redskins offensive tackle Samuels out for season with torn triceps

Five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Chris Samuels is out for the season with a torn triceps, the latest blow for a Washington Redskins team that has sunk to last place in the NFC East.
Samuels was injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday night's 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and did not return to the game.
The Redskins also lost starting right tackle Jon Jansen, who sprained his left knee during the first half. The team is waiting for the results of an MRI exam Jansen underwent on Monday for a potential medial collateral ligament injury.
The dual injuries forced Zorn to insert Justin Geisinger -- a backup center who hasn't played tackle since college -- into the game at tackle in the fourth quarter against the stifling Ravens pass rush. Geisinger struggled -- and got hurt as well. He was having an MRI on Monday to address what Zorn called "a potential knee problem."
"It's a lot to deal with in the next three or four days," said Zorn.
Zorn said second-year player Stephon Heyer will start the rest of the season at left tackle in place of Samuels, with journeyman Jason Fabini getting the first shot at right tackle if Jansen is unable to play. At the very least, the Redskins plan to promote tackle Devin Clark from the practice squad and sign another offensive lineman to the practice squad.
Zorn shuffled his hands back and forth as he discussed the various permutations.
"We can't get any more injuries," Zorn said. "We just flat can't. They cannot get hurt. That's my mandate for them today."
Two defensive players were also having injuries checked out Monday. Rookie safety Chris Horton was having an MRI exam for a possible labrum tear in his shoulder, and defensive tackle Cornelius Griffin was suffering from an abdominal strain and was being examined for a possible hernia.
Samuels, who has been to three straight Pro Bowls, has been bothered by a sore knee for much of the season. The knee caused him to sit out the win over Detroit last month, the first game he has missed since 2003.
The Associated Press contributed to this report