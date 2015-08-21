Around the NFL

Redskins' offensive line 'unacceptable' vs. Lions

Published: Aug 21, 2015 at 01:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Robert Griffin III took a brutal beating early in the Washington Redskins' 21-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

With veteran left tackle Trent Williams sitting out with soreness in his right foot, the Redskins' offensive line was overwhelmed by the Detroit defensive front from the very first snap.

On the first pass, Lions defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker -- a man who has made one career regular-season start -- absolutely obliterated No. 5 overall pick Brandon Scherff.

The clown-suiting didn't end there as Walker, Ezekiel Ansah, linebacker DeAndre Levy and the rest of the Lions' starting front seven dominated the opening quarter-plus of the game, battering Griffin. (Imagine the damage if Ndamukong Suh were still with the Lions.)

Quotes from the Redskins' offensive line paint the picture:

"It's unacceptable," Scherff said, per the Washington Times.

"It didn't feel good," center Kory Lichtensteiger said. "Felt like we were picking Robert up after every pass play."

"It definitely makes you cringe," Williams said of watching from the sideline. "You don't want to see your quarterback get hit at all, in the preseason or regular season."

Griffin dropped back to pass eight times in four drives and was sacked thrice while fumbling twice. It wasn't all the offensive line's fault -- certainly on the final fumble which caused Griffin to exit the game with a concussion, the quarterback had fine protection. Far too often early in the game, however, there were huge breakdowns against Detroit's first-team unit.

"Moving forward," Williams said. "We have to do that, no matter what today looked like. No matter what the perception of today is, I think we still have to move forward. Even if he came out and the quarterback didn't hit the ground at all, I think we will still have things to improve on. We're going to have things to improve on every game."

That improving needs to happen in a hurry before more quarterbacks get hurt.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast continues the three-part Fantasy Extravaganza and takes you behind the scenes in Cleveland with Marc Sessler.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland recounts 99-yard pick-six in win over Jets: 'I could smell it'

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was the star of the first-ever game on Black Friday with a 99-yard pick-six. "I could smell it, and then once I made that cut, I knew I was there, and then I had to make it happen," Holland said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Dolphins' win over Jets on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins took care of the Tim Boyle-led New York Jets and cruised to an easy win on the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday. NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down what he learned from the game.
news

Week 12 Friday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The official inactives for Black Friday: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
news

Jets WR Allen Lazard a healthy scratch vs. Dolphins

Allen Lazard, the Jets' high-priced free agent wide receiver, was a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick declines to announce starting QB for Week 12 game vs. Giants

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Friday declined to announce who will start at quarterback for New England on Sunday against the New York Giants.
news

Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in wake of blowout loss to Cowboys

The Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources informed of the decision. Washington also fired defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero added.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera 'not worried' about job status after blowout loss to Cowboys 

Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience spurred more questions about the future of Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera, however, isn't spending time fretting about his future.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith denies bruised elbow factored into offensive struggles in loss to 49ers

Geno Smith dismissed his banged-up elbow as the reason the Seattle Seahawks offense struggled in Thursday night's 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. "No, not at all," Smith said via the team's official website. "It was good enough to play, so wasn't thinking about it."
news

Dan Campbell: Lions not in 'panic mode' after turnover-filled loss to Packers 

After suffering a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says the team can't be in "panic mode."
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play vs. Jets for Black Friday game

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) not expected to play versus the New York Jets for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: 'The way the defense played' against Seahawks was 'unbelievable'

The 49ers' first-ranked scoring unit again showed out on Thursday night, overcoming a third-quarter offensive lull by holding steady in its domination over the Seattle Seahawks to help deliver a 31-13 victory.