Redskins not done in free agency after adding Garcon, Morgan

WASHINGTON -- Wide receivers Josh Morgan and Pierre Garcon signed their contracts with the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, adding fresh talent to the receiving corps even as the team continued to search for other ways to upgrade.
"We've got a great idea of what the coaches expect from us and what they want us to do. We're just ready to come in there and go to work," Morgan said after meeting with coach Mike Shanahan, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and other coaches. "The sky's the limit for us. I agree with the coaches: They said that the offense matches me and Pierre's talents."
The Redskins took care of some other paperwork Wednesday, formally completing the trade with the St. Louis Rams to move up to the No. 2 spot in the NFL draft. Meanwhile, they continued to court receiver Eddie Royal and were preparing to host cornerback Aaron Ross on Thursday. Safety Brandon Meriweather was also scheduled for a visit, according to The Washington Post.
Washington agreed last week to give three first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Rams, putting the Redskins into position to draft Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III at No. 2. Under NFL rules, the trade couldn't be completed until the new league year began with the start of free agency.
Also still on the open market is linebacker and defensive captain London Fletcher, who the Redskins would like to re-sign.
