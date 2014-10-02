Redskins' Niles Paul: 'prefer not to know' about head injury effects

Published: Oct 02, 2014 at 05:59 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Daily Oklahoman reported that Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said concussion protocol for the Sooners is the responsibility of the team's trainers and doctors.
  • KXRM-TV in Colorado Springs looked at a local company, Concussion Mitigation Technologies, which claims to have created a concussion-proof helmet for football and the military.
  • WWMT-TV reported how a Western Michigan high school has adopted the Guardian Cap in attempt to cut down on head injuries.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

