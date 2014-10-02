Redskins' Niles Paul: 'prefer not to know' about head injury effects

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Washington Post reported that Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul said he "would prefer not to know" the effects of concussions.
- The Daily Mail in London reported that the NFL will honor Great Britain's veterans on Remembrance Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 9.
- The Associated Press reportedArizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer saw a specialist after nerve damage in his throwing shoulder suffered a setback.
- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordontold ESPN The Magazine about what it's like to take drug tests for the NFL and recalls his life in a rehabilitation facility.
- With October serving as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Dallas Morning News talked to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr about losing his mom to the disease.
- Dr. Matthew Matava, who is the team doctor for the St. Louis Rams, wrote about the risks involved in kids playing football for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
- The Daily Oklahoman reported that Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said concussion protocol for the Sooners is the responsibility of the team's trainers and doctors.
- The Lynchburg, Va., News and Advance reported on how Virginia Tech will expand its concussion research beyond football.
- KXRM-TV in Colorado Springs looked at a local company, Concussion Mitigation Technologies, which claims to have created a concussion-proof helmet for football and the military.
- WWMT-TV reported how a Western Michigan high school has adopted the Guardian Cap in attempt to cut down on head injuries.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor