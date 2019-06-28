Redskins must start Dwayne Haskins; NFL's best overall player

Now with his fifth NFL franchise, Keenum has posted an 84.5 career passer rating and a 64:42 touchdown-to-interception ratio over seven seasons. Although some of his numbers don't look so bad on paper, the vast majority of Keenum's pro success came during a magical 2017 campaign when he was pressed into service for the ultra-talented Vikings. The veteran not only had a pair of crafty WR1s at his disposal, but he was playing for a creative play caller with a keen understanding of his quarterback's game, and the results were quite nice: 67.6 completion percentage, 22:7 TD-to-INT ratio, 98.3 passer rating. Without Pat Shurmur in his ear, Keenum has never come close to putting up those kinds of numbers. His 2018 performance in Denver (62.3 completion percentage, 18:15 TD-to-INT ratio, 81.2 passer rating) only confirmed his status as a QB2.