Redskins' Moss has surgery on broken hand, out 5 to 7 weeks

After learning running back Tim Hightower would be lost for the season, the Washington Redskins suffered another huge blow to their struggling offense Monday, as wide receiver Santana Moss underwent surgery on his broken left hand.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said Moss will miss 5 to 7 weeks after having three pins inserted into his index finger.
Moss broke his hand during Sunday's 33-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers. His hand was heavily wrapped as he watched from the sideline with his helmet off.
Moss has 301 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.