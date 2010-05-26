Redskins: Moss admits Canadian doc treated him, denies HGH use

Published: May 26, 2010 at 08:26 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins wide receiver Santana Moss told a small group of teammates last week that he received treatments from the Canadian doctor charged with smuggling and supplying human growth hormone.

Moss portrayed the treatments as routine -- and not involving banned substances -- according to defensive end Phillip Daniels.

"I believe he's telling us the truth," Daniels said Wednesday. "He got, like, three treatments, and who knows what happened after that."

Redskins waiting on Westbrook

Brian Westbrook still hasn't chosen his new team, according to Redskins coach Mike Shanahan, but the Rams and Broncos also are in the mix for the free-agent RB's services. More ...

» Safety Doughty signs tender offer

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan also was persuaded by Moss' version of events. The two met before Wednesday's offseason practice, and Shanahan came away confident that Moss will not be disciplined for a possible violation of the NFL's banned substance policies.

"I sat down and talked to Santana today and went through a bunch of situations that have happened to him," Shanahan said. "And I feel really good about where he's at. I feel real good that he'll be, I don't know if 'vindicated' is the word, but when people find out all the facts, everything will be OK."

Asked directly if he had any worries that Moss will be suspended, Shanahan said. "No."

Shanahan said his confidence was based solely on his conversation with Moss and that the Redskins hadn't done any investigating on their own, nor has the coach spoken to the NFL about the matter. Shanahan declined to discuss details but added: "There's a number of things that will occur probably in the next couple of weeks."

Moss referred questions to Shanahan.

"Coach Shanahan and I went over everything," Moss said as he walked off the field.

Moss' name surfaced in an affidavit in connection with the criminal complaint filed against Anthony Galea, a sports medicine doctor whose superstar clients include golfer Tiger Woods and New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez. Galea faces federal criminal charges in the United States for allegedly bringing unapproved drugs into the country and unlawfully treating professional athletes.

For more on the Washington Redskins, check out the latest from our bloggers.

» Blog Blitz: Redskins

Galea's assistant was stopped at the U.S.-Canadian border in September with HGH, Actovegin and vials of other drugs. The assistant was on her way to the nation's capital, where she said a professional football player from Washington had called to request a session with Galea at a Washington-area hotel, according to the affidavit.

"They stopped somebody at the border who had stuff -- who knows who they were going to see?" Daniels said. "Maybe they were coming to give (Moss) another treatment. ... It's kind of tough, man, but I believe in him."

Redskins cornerback Carlos Rogers said Moss shouldn't be automatically tied to the doctor's alleged misdeeds.

"That part of the thing wasn't tied to him," Rogers said. "Everybody's put, 'Oh, he had HGH in his bag. It's Santana; it's him.' If they test Santana right now, nothing would come up in his body."

The NFL doesn't test for HGH, but the league could suspend a player if it has other proof that he has used the substance.

HGH can be used to help an athlete recover from an injury. Moss revealed earlier this month that his left knee had been bothering him for three years -- even though he rarely missed a game -- and that he had recently decided to have arthroscopic surgery to fix the problem. He has been a limited participant at this week's practices.

"I am in a rush to be out there with those guys," Moss said, "but I'm not in a rush to do anything stupid with my knee."

Daniels said Moss' predicament should make other players wary about consulting with outside doctors.

"That's a lesson for everybody," Daniels said. "Make sure you know who you're working with, go through your trainers and get the right people. And if they're going to work on you, maybe bring them here, bring them to the facility, let the guys see what they're doing."

Santana has played nine years in the NFL, including the last five with the Redskins. He has led the team in receiving yards every year he has been in Washington. He caught 70 passes for 902 yards with three touchdowns last season and played all 16 games.

"I hate that he's got to go through this and be labeled," Daniels said, "because I know what kind of guy he is. I know he's a good guy. ... It ain't like Santana went online to buy stuff. He was getting treatments, and you never know how these guys do things."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

'Faster,' 'better' Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has 'real shot' to repeat

All-world Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald believes Los Angeles has "a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," and also think he's "getting faster," and getting "better with age."

news

Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

Within the Bears' new-look organization, quarterback Trevor Siemian sees a strong visualization of what lies ahead and that was a prevailing reason he was enticed to sign with the franchise.

news

This Week in NFL History (April 11-17): Colts select RB Edgerrin James No. 4 overall in 1999 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW