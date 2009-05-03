Redskins making strides in Zorn's second year at the helm

Published: May 03, 2009 at 11:33 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Preparing for his second season as the Washington Redskins coach, Jim Zorn no longer feels like a one-man band.

As the Redskins wrapped up their only three-day minicamp of the year Sunday, Zorn said a big difference from his rookie season is that the coaching staff and players have a better grasp of what he's trying to accomplish.

"What I was agonizing over last year that I'm not agonizing over this year is just every time a mistake was made, not even the coaches knew what to say," Zorn said. "So I'm in there going, 'No, we don't do it that way; we do it this way.' And I was really one of the only guys that knew it, so I was teaching everybody, if you will, until we all got up to speed."

And now?

"Our veterans are much further ahead," the coach said. "There are a lot of good things going on. They kind of know what to expect this year. I think it was exciting to see. It was more than 1.0. It was more like Washington Redskins 2.0."

The minicamp gave Zorn his first look at the team's draft picks and a chance to evaluate some undrafted rookies and other players brought in for tryouts. One player who made a good impression is guard Jeremy Bridges, who spent the last three years with the Carolina Panthers. The Redskins scheduled Bridges for a physical and hoped to have him signed Sunday night.

As the rookies left town to head back to their respective colleges, most of the veterans will be back Monday for the first set of voluntary spring practices. The entire roster reconvenes for the start of training camp in late July.

While many players were eager to show off the results of their offseason conditioning programs, running back Clinton Portis put a different spin on practicing this early in the year on a rain-soaked field.

"It's too soon to be back. Bad weather. Swine flu going around," Portis said. "This water could have some swine flu in it, then all of us would be dead. ... In Mexico, they canceled all sporting events. They need to do that in the U.S."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns S Grant Delpit: 'I'm doing everything I can to get on the field' after missing rookie year with injury

A torn Achilles robbed ﻿Grant Delpit﻿ of his rookie season and the Browns of their promising second-round pick. Entering the 2021 season, the LSU product is eager to remind spectators of just what he's capable of.
news

Justin Fields skepticism is baffling; top five unicorns in the 2021 NFL Draft

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says growing skepticism around Justin Fields is nonsense. Plus, this draft class' top five unicorns and a breakdown of one notable team's aggressive offseason approach.
news

Watch Dr. Anthony Fauci's amazing interview with Marshawn Lynch

For COVID-19 vaccine education, Beast Mode and "Dr. Faucheezi" hash it out in 2021's most ambitious mash-up event
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW