Redskins LT Williams limited in practice on Friday

Published: Sep 24, 2010 at 11:54 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams took part in a portion of practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday against the St. Louis Rams.

The No. 4 overall draft pick couldn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after hurting his left knee and toe in last week's loss to Houston.

Coach Mike Shanahan said Williams is doing "much better." He said if Williams plays, it might not necessarily be in a starting role.

Stephen Heyer would start if Williams doesn't, although Heyer might play at right tackle, with Jammal Brown moving to the left side.

Defensive lineman Anthony Bryant is out for the game after sustaining a concussion during practice Wednesday. Fellow tackle Albert Haynesworth had a full practice for the second straight day. Haynesworth missed last week's game with a sprained ankle; the team would not say which ankle is hurt.

Anthony Armstrong was limited in practice by a groin injury.

The Redskins also plan to make a pair of roster moves ahead of the game. Receiver Brandon Banks, who was inactive for the first two games, will be waived and replaced by practice squad running back Ryan Torain.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers QB Andy Dalton says he views himself 'as a starter in this league'

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton still feels like he has a lot to give going into his 13th season. "I view myself as a starter in this league," said Dalton.

news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans aiming for Jerry Rice's consecutive 1,000-yard season mark: 'It's right there'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans already owns the record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin an NFL career with nine. Now he's coming for Jerry Rice's mark of 11 straight such seasons in general.

news

Chase Claypool expects 'night-and-day difference' for Bears this year: 'Fans will be loving it'

With a full offseason under his belt on the Bears and a number of changes to the roster, wide receiver Chase Claypool believes Chicago fans are in for a "night-and-day difference."

news

New Packers safety Jonathan Owens playing with 'chip on my shoulder' after starting career undrafted

Newly signed Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has worked his way up to a starting role. But Owens said this week he never forgot where his career started.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More