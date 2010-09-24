Redskins LT Williams limited in practice on Friday

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams took part in a portion of practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday against the St. Louis Rams.
The No. 4 overall draft pick couldn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after hurting his left knee and toe in last week's loss to Houston.
Coach Mike Shanahan said Williams is doing "much better." He said if Williams plays, it might not necessarily be in a starting role.
Stephen Heyer would start if Williams doesn't, although Heyer might play at right tackle, with Jammal Brown moving to the left side.
Defensive lineman Anthony Bryant is out for the game after sustaining a concussion during practice Wednesday. Fellow tackle Albert Haynesworth had a full practice for the second straight day. Haynesworth missed last week's game with a sprained ankle; the team would not say which ankle is hurt.
The Redskins also plan to make a pair of roster moves ahead of the game. Receiver Brandon Banks, who was inactive for the first two games, will be waived and replaced by practice squad running back Ryan Torain.
