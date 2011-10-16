Redskins lose Cooley, Williams to serious injuries vs. Eagles

It was a disappointing Sunday all around for the Washington Redskins. They dropped a 20-13 decision to the division-rival Eagles, starting quarterback Rex Grossman was benched, and three offensive starters left the game with what initially appear to be serious injuries.

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan updated the status of tight end Chris Cooley (fractured left index finger), left tackle Trent Williams (high right ankle sprain) and left guard Kory Lichtensteiger (right knee) following the game, none of whom returned against the Eagles.

The most serious injury appears to be Lichtensteiger, who told NFL.com's Steve Wyche he would be out for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee. Shanahan also indicated Lichtensteiger suffered injuries to the ACL and MCL ligaments to reporters.

"(We're) not really sure right now," Shanahan said. "He's quite sore. It doesn't look good."

Shanahan also said it "didn't look good" for Williams, who limped off the field during the second quarter after his right leg was rolled up on from behind. Shanahan wouldn't speculate on how long Williams would be out and said he would know more later in the week. Williams left the stadium in a walking boot, according to Wyche.

Shanahan said Cooley's injury would require surgery. He was injured during the first half on a big hit by Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha

