Redskins LB Washington aggravates hamstring, questionable for Sunday

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington linebacker Marcus Washington was listed as questionable for the Redskins' game Sunday against the New York Jets after being limited in practice Friday with a hamstring injury.
Washington missed two games with the injury before playing in last week's loss to New England. However, Washington felt sore following Thursday's practice.
"He felt like he aggravated it," coach Joe Gibbs said. "We might work him out Sunday before the game."
If Washington doesn't play, he would be replaced again by veteran Randall Godfrey.
Also listed as questionable was backup center Mike Pucillo with a back injury.
Receiver James Thrash was also limited in practice with a hamstring injury, and running back Clinton Portis was given a rest day. Both were listed as probable.
Also probable with a hamstring injury was cornerback Fred Smoot, whose return became crucial when Carlos Rogers had a season-ending knee injury against the Patriots. Smoot indicated it could be a while before he's 100 percent.
"A hamstring is unpredictable," Smoot said. "It's just one of those things you have to let heal."
