Redskins LB Fletcher not afraid to play for a different team

London Fletcher already has let go of his agent as he heads to free agency, and Tuesday he intimated that's the only change he hopes to make this offseason.
During an interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Fletcher said he "loves" playing for the Washington Redskins and he'd like to have a new deal with the team before free agency begins March 13.
"Hopefully, we'll get something done," Fletcher said, via FoxSports.com. "But if I make it to March 13 (unsigned), who knows?"
Fletcher, 36, likely would have plenty of suitors if he is able to shop for a new team. Fletcher had 166 tackles this past season and made his first Pro Bowl appearance, and is now represented by CAA and agent Ben Dogra sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
If Fletcher returns to the Redskins, it's highly likely that he'll play with a new quarterback. The Redskins reportedly are interested in trading with the St. Louis Rams for the right to select Baylor's Robert Griffin III with the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft. Another option is Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, should he be released and deemed healthy.
"The thing I know about Peyton, you don't become that good without being extremely driven and competitive," Fletcher added. "What's happening right now, Peyton, in his mind, is being doubted. People doubt his ability to come back and perform at the extremely high level that he has always played at.
"There's no doubt in my mind that wherever Peyton plays next year, he will have a phenomenal year because of his mindset to be the best. You don't reach the level he has without having a great sense of pride and work ethic."