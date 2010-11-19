Redskins' Landry isn't fined by NFL over spitting allegation

LaRon Landry wasn't fined by the NFL over Philadelphia Eagles center Mike McGlynn's allegation that the Washington Redskins' safety spit on him twice during Monday night's game, a league source said Friday.
There was no conclusive evidence to support discipline, according to the source.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said Tuesday that the league checks for video evidence any time there is a report of a player spitting on another during a game.
McGlynn said Landry spit in his face late in the first quarter after the Eagles went ahead 21-0 and again later in the game.
"Landry came and spit in my face, and that fired us all up," McGlynn said. "We were looking to really put the afterburners on them. It's good to see that we came out and score 60 points, almost (the Eagles won 59-28). We all want to play the game with all the respect in the world, but when you're disrespectful like that. ... I just think there has to be more respect for the game than that."
Landry denied spitting on McGlynn.
"When I would ever be in touch with the center?" he told the *Philadelphia Daily News*. "I never blitz the 'A' gap. Still in all, when would I ever be in the 'A' gap? Extra points, I'm at the end. With that said, that's your answer.
"I don't know if they're trying to elevate a problem with no reason. The center, I keep my mouth shut about him."