Redskins' Landry isn't fined by NFL over spitting allegation

"Landry came and spit in my face, and that fired us all up," McGlynn said. "We were looking to really put the afterburners on them. It's good to see that we came out and score 60 points, almost (the Eagles won 59-28). We all want to play the game with all the respect in the world, but when you're disrespectful like that. ... I just think there has to be more respect for the game than that."