Redskins' Kyle Shanahan reportedly will visit Robert Griffin III

After Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III visited the Washington, D.C., area last week to sign autographs for fans, the Washington Redskins reportedly will meet with the Heisman Trophy winner on his home turf.
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Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is in Waco, Texas, to visit Griffin, which he plans to do for a couple times each week leading up to this month's draft, a source told Comcast SportsNet Washington.
Griffin is the Redskins' reported target with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Though ESPN's Michael Wilbon said the Indianapolis Colts are considering drafting Griffin over Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick, Colts owner Jim Irsay said Griffin's agent declined a workout with the team.