Redskins, Kirk Cousins not yet close on long-term deal

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the sides haven't gained traction on contract talks.
With the franchise tag window open, it could take the Redskins slapping the tag on Cousins to ignite discussions. The estimated franchise tag for quarterbacks sits at $19.6 million, which would set a floor for a potential deal.
It's not a shock that the sides remain far apart. With the NFL Scouting Combine still a week away -- where the agent-front office stew really begins to simmer -- there is time for a long-term deal to be struck before the March 1 franchise tag window closes.
Whatever happens, don't expect Cousins to reach the open market. NFL Media's Albert Breer reported in January, per sources, the Redskins are prepared to franchise tag Cousins if they can't execute a blockbuster deal.
"He's not getting out of the building," one source told Breer at the time.
It might take a few weeks for the sides to get traction or a franchise tag decision to be made, but all signs point to Cousins being under center for the Redskins in 2016.