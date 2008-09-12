Redskins' Kendall, Giants' Pierce fined $5K each

» Schefter's observations from the game
» Videos:Highlights | Season outlooks | Giants reflect
» What to look for in 2008 | 2008 strength of schedule
» Active NFL Kickoff streaks | Kickoff game history
» New rules for 2008 | Video: What do they mean?
» NFL installs new coach-to-defense communications
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins guard Pete Kendall and New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce were each fined $5,000 by the NFL on Friday for their actions during a push-and-shove incident in the teams' season opener.
Kendall was fined for yanking Pierce's helmet off. Pierce was fined for unnecessary roughness.
No penalties were called on the play, which took place in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 16-7 victory Sept. 4.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press