Redskins' Kendall, Giants' Pierce fined $5K each

Published: Sep 12, 2008 at 12:18 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins guard Pete Kendall and New York Giants linebacker Antonio Pierce were each fined $5,000 by the NFL on Friday for their actions during a push-and-shove incident in the teams' season opener.

Kendall was fined for yanking Pierce's helmet off. Pierce was fined for unnecessary roughness.

No penalties were called on the play, which took place in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 16-7 victory Sept. 4.

