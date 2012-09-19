Redskins' Joshua Morgan unfazed by Twitter threats

Twitter is great and terrible at the same time. The idiots usually come out after a memorable loss, which happened following Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Morgan's costly penalty in his team's loss to the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay
will re-air the St. Louis Rams' 31-28 win over the Washington Redskins in Week 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.
"I heard everything, especially when they get you on Twitter and are sending you death threats and wishing you bad things and your first born," Morgan said, via the Washington Examiner. "You see it all, you hear it all. ... They treated me like they did Kyle Williams last year. It's all over my Twitter."
"The only thing I take seriously is football and family," he said. "Nothing really scares me. I'm from D.C."
Well, maybe one guy scares him a little.
"Especially with coach Mike Shanahan, none of us are dumb enough to make the same mistake twice," Morgan said.