Redskins' Jay Gruden: 'We were flat out-coached'

Veteran safety Donte Whitner continued to be a weekly liability at safety, blowing coverage on a 30-yard Ted Ginn TD pass. The front seven couldn't slow Jonathan Stewart, allowing the running back's first 100-yard game of the season. Kirk Cousins displayed the hiccups that characterized his play to start the season, missing open receivers and turning the ball over. The offense suffered drops, inconsistent play calling and could not get the running game going. For good measure, kicker Dustin Hopkins missed an extra point to make sure the special teams unit was represented on this list of failures.