Redskins issue first-round tenders to Campbell, Rogers

Published: Mar 03, 2010 at 10:20 AM

The Washington Redskins have issued a first-round tender to restricted free agent quarterback Jason Campbell, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

The tender is worth about $3.1 million, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been announced by the team.

The move means other teams would have to give up a first-round pick to sign Campbell.

New Redskins coach Mike Shanahan had said he would tender Campbell but hasn't committed to him as his starter.

Campbell has started 52 games in his five seasons with the Redskins. He had his best statistical season last year, but the team struggled and finished 4-12.

While the Redskins are expected to announce their full slate of tender offers Thursday, La Canfora reports cornerback Carlos Rogers said he received his first-round tender in the mail Wednesday. The former first-round pick is seeking a change of scenery and would welcome a trade.

The team didn't issue a tender to running back Quinton Ganther, reports La Canfora, making him a free agent.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.

