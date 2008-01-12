Redskins interview assistant Williams for head coaching job

Published: Jan 12, 2008 at 09:49 AM

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Redskins interviewed assistant coach Gregg Williams for their head coaching vacancy Saturday, granting an audience to the leading in-house candidate for the job.

A person familiar with the selection process said Williams became the third person to interview with owner Dan Snyder, who is seeking a replacement for Joe Gibbs. The person also said the Redskins are interested in Indianapolis Colts assistants Jim Caldwell and Ron Meeks, either of whom would put the Redskins in compliance with the "Rooney Rule" that requires at least one minority to be interviewed.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Redskins haven't publicly stated the names of any candidates.

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz interviewed on Thursday, and Snyder on Friday met with a second candidate whose name hasn't been made public.

Williams has often been portrayed as the heir apparent to the head coaching job since Gibbs brought him to Washington to run the defense in 2004. His defenses have ranked in the top 10 in three of his four seasons with the Redskins.

Williams was 17-31 over three seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2001-03 in his only previous stint as a head coach.

Caldwell and Meeks would not be available for hire until the Colts are eliminated from the playoffs. Caldwell, the Colts' assistant head coach, has become a regular on the interview circuit, having met with the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens about their openings last week. He also interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals last year.

Meeks, the Colts' defensive coordinator, was an assistant with the Redskins in 2000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Ebony Short, Sewing Manager for the Baltimore Ravens

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Baltimore Ravens sewing manager Ebony Short discusses how working on Broadway helped prepare her for a career in football. Plus, the vast amount of effort that goes into getting uniforms ready for game days and more.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews not expected to be activated off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 11, is not expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans.
news

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rachaad White runs wild on Lions; Jordan Love shreds 49ers

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rachaad White runs wild on Lions; Jordan Love shreds 49ers Is Rachaad White poised for a big game against Detroit's stout run defense? Will Jordan Love stay hot against the mighty 49ers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for the Divisional Round.