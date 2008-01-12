Redskins interview assistant Williams for head coaching job

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Redskins interviewed assistant coach Gregg Williams for their head coaching vacancy Saturday, granting an audience to the leading in-house candidate for the job.
A person familiar with the selection process said Williams became the third person to interview with owner Dan Snyder, who is seeking a replacement for Joe Gibbs. The person also said the Redskins are interested in Indianapolis Colts assistants Jim Caldwell and Ron Meeks, either of whom would put the Redskins in compliance with the "Rooney Rule" that requires at least one minority to be interviewed.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Redskins haven't publicly stated the names of any candidates.
Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz interviewed on Thursday, and Snyder on Friday met with a second candidate whose name hasn't been made public.
Williams has often been portrayed as the heir apparent to the head coaching job since Gibbs brought him to Washington to run the defense in 2004. His defenses have ranked in the top 10 in three of his four seasons with the Redskins.
Williams was 17-31 over three seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2001-03 in his only previous stint as a head coach.
Caldwell and Meeks would not be available for hire until the Colts are eliminated from the playoffs. Caldwell, the Colts' assistant head coach, has become a regular on the interview circuit, having met with the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens about their openings last week. He also interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals last year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.