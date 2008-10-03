Redskins hope Springs will play against Eagles

Published: Oct 03, 2008 at 11:50 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Shawn Springs, Jason Taylor and Stephon Heyer all sat out practice again for the Washington Redskins on Friday, although coach Jim Zorn held out hope Springs would be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.

Defensive duo out?

Shawn Springs and Jason Taylor are two of the most established stars on a Redskins defense that helped the team get out to a 3-1 start. Check out their career stats:

Shawn Springs
Interceptions: 31

Passes defensed: 61

TDs: 3 (1 FR, 2 INT)

Sacks: 7.5

Jason Taylor
Sacks: 118

Passes defensed: 50

TDs: 8 (5 FR, 3 INT)

Interceptions: 7

Springs strained a calf muscle in the second half of last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Zorn had initially indicated he would need to see Springs practice during the week before allowing him to play, but on Friday the coach said he'll give the veteran cornerback more time to heal over the weekend.

"Shawn Springs to me is still a question mark," Zorn said. "I just want to see on Sunday for him. He would be one guy I would definitely play without the (practice) reps."

Springs was listed as questionable on the injury report.

As expected, defensive end Taylor was officially ruled out. It will be the second game he's missed since undergoing emergency calf surgery Sept. 22.

"I can't predict when that's going to all come together," Zorn said.

Heyer was listed as doubtful with a sprained shoulder, which will likely give Jon Jansen a second straight start at right tackle.

"Heyer is still down," Zorn said. "I would say that is not looking good for him to be up."

Linebacker Marcus Washington was limited in practice and is questionable with a hamstring injury.

"I suspect he's going to play," Zorn said.

Defensive end Andre Carter was again absent due to a personal matter.

Malcolm Kelly took part in the full workout and has recovered from his sprained ankle, but Zorn said the rookie receiver needs more practice and will be among the inactive players Sunday.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Better grasp of offense has Matthew Stafford confident Rams 'can go above and beyond' last year

Despite having won a Super Bowl last season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford says he's even more comfortable with the offense now after getting a year under his belt.

news

Packers second-year WR Amari Rodgers believes he's showing coaches they 'can trust me' in 2022

Amari Rodgers' maturation and role for the the Packers in 2022 will be all the more crucial after an underwhelming rookie campaign. He's confident his play will improve and his versatility will be a springboard for future success.

news

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones on age concerns: 'Not going to stop me from running past people'

Chicago third-round pick Velus Jones will be a 25-year-old rookie, a fact that plenty of people are talking about, "but it don't matter," to Jones.

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz enter last week to sign extensions

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz are aiming for long-term pacts, but deals do not appear imminent for any of the quartet, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW