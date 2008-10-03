Redskins hope Springs will play against Eagles

ASHBURN, Va. -- Shawn Springs, Jason Taylor and Stephon Heyer all sat out practice again for the Washington Redskins on Friday, although coach Jim Zorn held out hope Springs would be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
Defensive duo out?
Shawn Springs and Jason Taylor are two of the most established stars on a Redskins defense that helped the team get out to a 3-1 start. Check out their career stats:
Shawn Springs
Interceptions: 31
Passes defensed: 61
TDs: 3 (1 FR, 2 INT)
Sacks: 7.5
Jason Taylor
Sacks: 118
Passes defensed: 50
TDs: 8 (5 FR, 3 INT)
Interceptions: 7
Springs strained a calf muscle in the second half of last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Zorn had initially indicated he would need to see Springs practice during the week before allowing him to play, but on Friday the coach said he'll give the veteran cornerback more time to heal over the weekend.
"Shawn Springs to me is still a question mark," Zorn said. "I just want to see on Sunday for him. He would be one guy I would definitely play without the (practice) reps."
Springs was listed as questionable on the injury report.
As expected, defensive end Taylor was officially ruled out. It will be the second game he's missed since undergoing emergency calf surgery Sept. 22.
"I can't predict when that's going to all come together," Zorn said.
Heyer was listed as doubtful with a sprained shoulder, which will likely give Jon Jansen a second straight start at right tackle.
"Heyer is still down," Zorn said. "I would say that is not looking good for him to be up."
Linebacker Marcus Washington was limited in practice and is questionable with a hamstring injury.
"I suspect he's going to play," Zorn said.
Malcolm Kelly took part in the full workout and has recovered from his sprained ankle, but Zorn said the rookie receiver needs more practice and will be among the inactive players Sunday.
