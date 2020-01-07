Redskins hiring Scott Turner as offensive coordinator

The 44-point outburst came despite quarterback Kyle Allen's five interceptions thrown in those two contests. Turner managed to maximize the abilities of Christian McCaffrey, who racked up 310 total yards in those two contests. But we're mentioning those two contests as highlights, because Carolina shifted to Will Grier in Week 16, resulting in a blowout loss to Indianapolis, before turning back to Allen for one more interception thrown before the season ended after Grier suffered an injury in the finale.