Redskins hiring Scott Turner as offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 07, 2020
Nick Shook

Scott Turner's time as interim offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers has earned him a new opportuntity.

The Washington Redskins are hiring Turner as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation.

Turner found himself calling Carolina's plays following the firing of Ron Rivera and shifting of his father, Norv, to special assistant to the head coach. Scott Turner's offense responded, scoring 44 points and racking up 759 yards of offense in their first two outings following the staff changes.

The 44-point outburst came despite quarterback Kyle Allen's five interceptions thrown in those two contests. Turner managed to maximize the abilities of Christian McCaffrey, who racked up 310 total yards in those two contests. But we're mentioning those two contests as highlights, because Carolina shifted to Will Grier in Week 16, resulting in a blowout loss to Indianapolis, before turning back to Allen for one more interception thrown before the season ended after Grier suffered an injury in the finale.

Turner impressed during this stretch despite the losses, scheming ways for Carolina to move the football despite not being armed with Cam Newton. He'll follow the coach who brought Turner and his father on board with the Panthers to Washington, where Turner will receive his first full-time shot at being an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

