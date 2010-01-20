Redskins hire three assistant coaches, including Kyle Shanahan

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have hired Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator, Matt LaFleur as quarterbacks coach and Jon Embree as tight ends coach.
The appointment of Shanahan, son of head coach Mike Shanahan, had been known, but the team did not formally announce it until Wednesday. The younger Shanahan had been the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator.
Mike Shanahan called it "a thrill" to have Kyle Shanahan on his staff, "not only because it represents a chance to work with my son."
