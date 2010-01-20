Redskins hire three assistant coaches, including Kyle Shanahan

Published: Jan 20, 2010 at 09:20 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have hired Kyle Shanahan as offensive coordinator, Matt LaFleur as quarterbacks coach and Jon Embree as tight ends coach.

The appointment of Shanahan, son of head coach Mike Shanahan, had been known, but the team did not formally announce it until Wednesday. The younger Shanahan had been the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator.

Mike Shanahan called it "a thrill" to have Kyle Shanahan on his staff, "not only because it represents a chance to work with my son."

LaFleur worked with Kyle Shanahan as an offensive assistant for the Texans the last two seasons.

Embree was the Kansas City Chiefs' tight ends coach from 2006-08.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saints-Chargers on Sunday night

Sunday night saw the Los Angeles Chargers play against the New Orleans Saints on NFL Network. 
news

Former Eagles, Rams LB Maxie Baughan dies at 85

Maxie Baughan, an Eagles legend and one of the most dominant linebackers of the 1960s, died Saturday at the age of 85.
news

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles still has no 'timetable' for QB competition after Baker Mayfield sits against Jets

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he still doesn't have a timetable for the quarterback competition after giving Baker Mayfield the night off against the Jets and seeing Kyle Trask deliver a poised performance.
news

LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons

Linebacker Myles Jacke, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, has informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.