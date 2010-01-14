Redskins hire RB coach Turner away from Broncos

Published: Jan 14, 2010 at 04:45 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have hired Bobby Turner as running backs coach, reuniting Mike Shanahan with the assistant who helped the Denver Broncos establish one of the top ground games in the NFL.

For more on the Washington Redskins, check out the latest from our bloggers.

»  Blog Blitz: Redskins

Turner spent the last 15 seasons as running backs coach with the Broncos, including 14 years under Shanahan. Since Turner arrived in 1995, Denver has produced more rushing yards than any team in the league.

The Redskins said Thursday that Turner also will have the title of assistant head coach.

Shanahan has steadily worked to complete his staff since replacing Jim Zorn as Redskins coach last week. Other newcomers include offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Jim Haslett.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gamer God: How Madden became the biggest name in football

No, it wasn't his prolific coaching run. Or his industry-changing work as a TV analyst. Adam Rank says John Madden became the biggest name in football because of ... a video game.
news

John Madden's unparalleled impact on NFL influenced generations of football fans

John Madden won a Super Bowl as the coach of the Oakland Raiders, and at the end, that is his least memorable accomplishment. Judy Battista explores the late coach's unparalleled impact on the NFL and football fans across multiple generations.
news

NFL community mourns passing of legendary Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster John Madden

The NFL unexpectedly lost one of the most pivotal people in the history of the game on Tuesday when it was announced that Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden died at the age of 85.
news

John Madden, legendary Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at age 85

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach John Madden died unexpectedly at the age of 85 on Tuesday morning, the league announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW