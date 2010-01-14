Redskins hire RB coach Turner away from Broncos

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have hired Bobby Turner as running backs coach, reuniting Mike Shanahan with the assistant who helped the Denver Broncos establish one of the top ground games in the NFL.
For more on the Washington Redskins, check out the latest from our bloggers.
Turner spent the last 15 seasons as running backs coach with the Broncos, including 14 years under Shanahan. Since Turner arrived in 1995, Denver has produced more rushing yards than any team in the league.
Shanahan has steadily worked to complete his staff since replacing Jim Zorn as Redskins coach last week. Other newcomers include offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Jim Haslett.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press