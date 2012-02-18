Redskins hire Daniels as director of player development

The Washington Redskins hired former defensive end Phillip Daniels to serve as director of player development, the team announced Friday.
"We welcome Phillip back to the Redskins family," general manager Bruce Allen told the team's official website. "His 15 years of NFL experience will be a great asset for our football team."
Daniels spent the final seven seasons of his career with the Redskins before being cut prior to last year.
"I'm really looking forward to helping our players and team win, on and off the field," Daniels said.