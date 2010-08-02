Redskins' Haynesworth again unable to finish conditioning test

ASHBURN, Va. -- This time, Albert Haynesworth started but had to stop.
The two-time All-Pro defensive tackle tried to take the Washington Redskins conditioning test again Monday morning, but he pulled up after three back-and-forth sprints because he felt some irritation in his left knee.
Haynesworth isn't allowed to practice until he passes the test, which consists of two timed 300-yard back-and-forth shuttle runs performed 3½ minutes apart. Each back-and-forth sprint is 50 yards, so Haynesworth completed about half of the first part of the test before stopping.
"That's one of the reasons he's not out there practicing with the team," coach Mike Shanahan said. "You've got to be in certain shape to go through a practice, and that knee after three sprints back and forth couldn't go any further."
Haynesworth failed the test on the first day of training camp Thursday after taking an extended bathroom break in the middle of it. He failed again Friday when he didn't post a sufficient time, then didn't attempt it Saturday or Sunday because his knee was sore.
Unlike previous days, when he was mostly exiled from his teammates during practice, Haynesworth for the first time looked like a regular injured player at training camp. He walked onto the field at the start of practice in his No. 92 jersey with no pads and stayed for the entire session, watching the various drills while holding a play sheet. He wore a baseball cap but also brought his helmet, which he repeatedly tossed playfully in the air.
Afterward, he stayed for what has become a daily ritual -- a solo session with defensive coaches to walk through some of the plays.
Haynesworth is the only player required to take the test, having boycotted the team's offseason conditioning program. For Shanahan, the knee problem helps vindicate the coach's decision not to have him practice.
"Hopefully with treatment it gets better and he gets in football shape," Shanahan said. "And he's out there ready to play with his teammates."
Shanahan again said he is confident Haynesworth will eventually pass the test. The coach was asked how long the saga can drag on, and whether there might be a point in which he might put Haynesworth in pads anyway -- even if the test isn't passed.
"Possibly," Shanahan said with shrug. "You'll just have to stick around."
"It's like someone sprained an ankle," the coach added. "If you sprain an ankle, you can't run. If you can't run, you can't practice. He's got to get in football shape."
