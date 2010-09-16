Redskins' Haynesworth again limited by ankle sprain at practice

Published: Sep 16, 2010 at 08:58 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth has a sprained ankle and wasn't able to make it through a full practice for a second consecutive day.

Haynesworth hurt his ankle during Wednesday's practice and didn't take part in team drills Thursday. Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said he hopes the injury isn't too serious and that Haynesworth might be able to return Friday. The Redskins play host to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Haynesworth played as a backup in the season opener after months of disagreements with Shanahan over offseason workouts, practices and preseason playing time.

Shanahan said backup linebacker Perry Riley is "ready to go" after recovering from a sprained right foot.

Safety Kareem Moore, who has a sprained right knee, appears unlikely to play against the Texans.

