Around the NFL

Redskins have 'confidence' in Colt McCoy if he's starter

Published: Mar 01, 2019 at 05:36 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

With Alex Smith likely out for the entire 2019 season, the Washington Redskins have a vacancy at the quarterback position. Or do they?

While Washington has played coy about Smith's status all offseason, the 'Skins have not been shy in their praise and support for Colt McCoy. Like Smith, McCoy suffered a season-ending leg injury in 2018, but the longtime backup is expected to return fully healthy next season, potentially as D.C.'s starting QB.

In speaking with reporters at the combine Thursday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden expressed confidence in McCoy's ability to be Washington's starter if need be.

"Always looking for competition for sure," Gruden said. "You know Colt had a great opportunity last year, and unfortunately he got hurt, but everybody knows the organization feels very good about Colt if he's the starter, but competition is very good, especially at the quarterback position."

Would Washington go into 2019 with McCoy as its unquestioned starter? Probably not. Gruden even added Thursday that they'll be going into OTAs with McCoy and "whoever else we have."

But it's also unlikely that Washington will unload capital for a top-tier free-agent QB to compete with McCoy, like, say, Nick Foles. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Foles' market has essentially shrunk to just the Jacksonville Jaguars because the Redskins are not interested in the Eagles quarterback at his rate (likely around $25M).

Instead, the 'Skins could either sign a mid-tier free agent, draft a future franchise QB at No. 15 or do both to provide McCoy some competition.

McCoy has not started more than four games in a season since 2011 when he was the future of the Cleveland Browns. The longtime backup has been with Washington since 2014 and started just six games and attempted 193 passes over that span.

To Gruden, that's no matter.

"I could be really ignorant," Gruden said. "I've just seen him throw the ball for five years in the offseason, in training camp. I know that he was fired up to get an opportunity and when he finally got one, it was like letting an animal out of the cage. He ran right into the wall, got hurt. He's got to slow down the process, which he will. But I have total confidence.

"He's got a great knowledge of the system, he's comfortable with the guys we have, he's a great leader, he's a competitor. He can run, he can move and he can make all the throws. But he's been hurt and he hasn't done it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers signing quarterback Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing quarterback Chase Daniel as their backup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing WR Sammy Watkins to one-year, $6 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Aaron Jones happy to re-sign with Green Bay, believes Packers have 'unfinished business'

After the threat of free agency made things unclear in Green Bay's backfield, running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted to remain a Packer after signing a four-year deal.  
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, charged with fourth-degree felony of receiving stolen firearm

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW