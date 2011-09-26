Redskins' Hall slams ref, coaches over final Dallas drive

Published: Sep 26, 2011 at 07:40 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall had hoped to get some hits on Tony Romo's sore ribs.

After an 18-16 loss to Romo and the Cowboys on Monday night, Hall was taking shots at a referee and his own coaches for what happened on the late drive that ended with Dallas rookie Dan Bailey kicking his sixth field goal with 1:47 left.

The drive was extended when Romo avoided a rush on a third-and-21 play and hit Dez Bryant for a 30-yard completion. Bryant was dragged down by Hall, who was flagged for a facemask penalty that tacked another 15 yards on the play.

"I told the ref after that call, that might have been his worst call of the game," Hall said during an expletive-filled rant. "He's going to get demerit points for that call. Because that wasn't no facemask."

On the play the Redskins had eight men on the line, another thing that irked Hall.

"Sooner or later, someone's going to (expletive) figure it out," Hall said. "You don't have to be a rocket scientist. ... The end result was a first down."

Coach Mike Shanahan said it's easy to second-guess everything.

"We had a chance to have a sack there. He did a good job scrambling and made a play," Shanahan said. "It happens. That's the nature of the game. It didn't work."

The Redskins' final chance to score ended when Grossman was hit from behind by Anthony Spencer and fumbled in the final minute.

"We had pressure. He made a play when he had to. That wasn't the difference in the game," Shanahan said. "We're going to find out what type of football team we have. When you lose like that it hurts. We don't have time to feel sorry for yourself."

