Redskins guard Williams ruled out of season's last game

Published: Dec 28, 2009 at 07:45 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Starting right guard Mike Williams has been ruled out of the Washington Redskins' last game of the season with a torn muscle in his foot.

It's the latest in a series of injuries to offensive linemen for the Redskins, who are 4-11 heading into next weekend's game at San Diego.

Washington coach Jim Zorn also said Monday that starting safety Reed Doughty has a high ankle sprain and probably will be listed as doubtful against the Chargers.

In other injury news from Washington's 17-0 loss to Dallas on Sunday, linebacker Rocky McIntosh's back spasms improved, and offensive lineman Stephon Heyer's right knee was better.

Receiver Devin Thomas, who missed Sunday's game with a sprained ankle, did footwork drills Monday and will try to play next weekend.

