Redskins guard Williams ruled out of season's last game

ASHBURN, Va. -- Starting right guard Mike Williams has been ruled out of the Washington Redskins' last game of the season with a torn muscle in his foot.
It's the latest in a series of injuries to offensive linemen for the Redskins, who are 4-11 heading into next weekend's game at San Diego.
Washington coach Jim Zorn also said Monday that starting safety Reed Doughty has a high ankle sprain and probably will be listed as doubtful against the Chargers.
In other injury news from Washington's 17-0 loss to Dallas on Sunday, linebacker Rocky McIntosh's back spasms improved, and offensive lineman Stephon Heyer's right knee was better.
Receiver Devin Thomas, who missed Sunday's game with a sprained ankle, did footwork drills Monday and will try to play next weekend.
