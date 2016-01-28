Redskins GM: We won't be 'big players' in free agency

As the Washington Redskins angle for another division title next season, fans of the team shouldn't hold their breath for a handful of high-octane free-agent signings.
General manager Scot McCloughan on Wednesday shot down the idea that the 'Skins will chase down big-name targets when the open market launches in March.
"I think we'll have a little bit of money, but it's going to be similar," McCloughan said, per CSN Mid-Atlantic. "We're not going to be big players. I don't believe in that."
Washington added five free agents last offseason, McCloughan's first with the team, but only defensive lineman Terrance Knighton stood out. McCloughan has long favored building through the draft and helped do exactly that during stints with the 49ers and Seahawks.
If they do add a free agent or two, McCloughan made it clear he's looking for a certain type of player.
"We need to add legit football guys that understand it's about the Redskins and it's not about themselves," he said. "You're going to come in here, this is what we're going to be. And you're going to be in or out, one or the other."
It's a new message for Redskins fans, who have seen ownership throw money at plenty of star players, to varying results. With one of the game's better talent evaluators on board in McCloughan, though, Washington's methodical approach to roster building has already begun to pay off.