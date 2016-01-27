Around the NFL

Redskins GM wants to give Kirk Cousins long-term deal

Published: Jan 27, 2016 at 12:17 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Kirk Cousins authored one of the greatest contract drives in recent memory, evolving from a turnover prone third-string quarterback to a candidate for the Washington Redskins' 2016 franchise tag.

Speaking publicly for the first time since training camp, though, general manager Scot McCloughan made it clear Wednesday that his preference is to sign the impending free agent to a long-term contract.

"Well, [the franchise tag] is an option," McCloughan told reporters at the Senior Bowl. "You'd rather get a long-term deal done, but we have a lot of options we're dealing with right now, and that's one of them."

Cousins will be McCloughan's top priority of the offseason after setting Redskins single-season records for passing yards (4,166) and total touchdowns (34). He also led the league in completion percentage (69.8) while finishing fifth in passer rating (101.6) and eighth in yards per attempt (7.67).

"I saw improvement as the season went on," McCloughan added. "From the standpoint of going forward of course we would like to have him around. The philosophy with me and the organization is we won't talk contract stuff with the media, but I want him to be a part of the Redskins."

Prior to the genesis of Cousins' You like that! phenomenon in late October, there were cries for the Redskins to turn back to Robert Griffin III or Colt McCoy at quarterback. Cousins was looking at a grim future as an underpaid backup quarterback in another city.

Three months later, he's set to cash in with a new contract expected to fall in the range of $17-20 million per season.

He has to like that.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook ruled out vs. 49ers with shoulder injury

Dalvin Cook will not return against the 49ers with a shoulder injury.
news

Matt Rhule: Cam Newton will remain Panthers' starter following rough outing vs. Dolphins

Cam Newton didn't finish the Panthers' blowout loss in Miami. He'll start their next game in Carolina. The former MVP struggled mightily Sunday  before being replaced by P.J. Walker, but coach Matt Rhule said Newton will remain QB1 moving forward.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater briefly exits in win over Chargers

Broncos QB ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ returned against the Chargers after suffering a lower leg injury in the first quarter.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 12 action. 
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) active vs. Rams

Aaron Jones is back. The Packers made their star RB active for Sunday's showdown with the Rams. Jones (knee) was considered a game-time decision after being limited in practice all week.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 12's Sunday games

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (groin) is questionable to return against the Vikings. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

49ers plan to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, start Trey Lance in 2022

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan suggested last week that it's conceivable that QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ could return to the team in 2022. But it's not at all the club's intent, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Cowboys place RT Terence Steele on COVID-19 list; starter to miss Thursday vs. Saints

The Cowboys continue to deal with COVID-19 issues as we inch deeper into the 2021 season. The club announced Sunday that right tackle Terence Steele was placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss Thursday's game against the Saints.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Titans RB D'Onta Foreman to start vs. Patriots

The AFC's No. 1 seed is without a bona fide RB1. So who will pick up the slack in the Tennessee backfield? On Sunday, it'll be fifth-year back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿.
news

Injury roundup: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson active vs. Jaguars

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, battling a knee injury, will be a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve

Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW