Redskins GM 'very excited' to see Robert Griffin III play

Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan showed plenty of confidence in bypassing pass rusher Leonard Williams in the draft in favor of offensive lineman Brandon Scherff. That confidence also extends to the future of quarterback Robert Griffin III.
"I'm very, very excited about seeing him," McCloughan told WTEM-AM on Thursday, per CSN Washington. "(Getting) my eyes on him at practice and the preseason and going forward into games."
"They're hard to find," McCloughan said of quality starting quarterbacks. "For a guy to walk in this league and be rookie and get rookie of the year on the offensive side and win the division is few and far between (in) the history of the NFL. I'm very excited about it. All I see is positives going forward. Now there's going to be some setbacks along the way, but I'm looking for him staying healthy and I'm looking forward to him being a really good player for the Redskins."
With the same cast of backups behind him -- Colt McCoy and Kirk Cousins -- Griffin sits in the driver's seat after coach Jay Gruden told reporters in March that "we'll go into the season with Robert as the No. 1 guy obviously."
We still can't help if all the newfound enthusiasm over Griffin's potential has come from above. Gruden's reactions to RGIII ranged last season from lukewarm to openly critical. The pair never felt like a match, but Washington appears primed to gear up for one more shot at this.
- The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the most recent "Deflategate" news and discusses the current state of all 16 NFC teams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*