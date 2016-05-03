Redskins GM: Rookie WR Josh Doctson a 'slam dunk'

Some teams talk about drafting the best player available. Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan just does it.
That played out in the first round of last week's draft, when Washington -- widely projected to grab a defensive lineman -- went after TCU wideout Josh Doctson with the 22nd overall pick.
"Now you guys understand what I preach about: I'm sure none of you thought we'd pick a receiver, because we've got depth," McCloughan said, per The Washington Post. "But that was the best football player on the board."
McCloughan was surprised Doctson was still hanging around, saying: "If you had talked to me before the draft, I would never though that would happen."
Instead, the Redskins added another weapon for quarterback Kirk Cousins, padding a receiver room already stocked with DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon, Jamison Crowder, Ryan Grant and Andre Roberts.
It's fair to wonder if one or more of those pass-catchers will be cut before September to make way for Doctson, who McCloughan has clearly fallen for, saying: "He's very, very talented, but also the (quality) person. It was a slam dunk."